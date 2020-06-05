Cycling Weekly June 4 2020

We’re all looking for new reasons to ride. With racing, mass participation events, holidays and charity rides all on hold we’re having to rethink our riding.

During lockdown turbo training took on a new meaning for me. Sessions on Zwift burnt off energy and worked wonders for my fitness, while gravel rides in the Spring sunshine put a smile back on my face.

But now what? Our riding is once again unlimited, and while I’m enjoying that I still need some sort of goal.

Recently I spotted a friend taking some Strava KOMs near me on the North Downs. It turns out he’s been using his hard earned fitness (and his competitive nature) to earn a few KOMs – he’s now up to about 250.

Sadly they’re all out of my reach. But then I started looking at some of my gravel rides and saw the KOMs on there. The leaderboards are much shorter and the names on them aren’t the local elite road riders.

So, with a race-ready gravel bike that I’m testing (a Scott Addict) off I went to get some. I’ve managed a paltry two so far. I reckon this will keep me motivated weeks.

Check out our fitness feature in this week’s magazine for how to find a new, fresh perspective.

Simon Richardson

Cycling Weekly magazine editor



Inside the magazine this week

GB track riders back in the velodrome

Connor Swift takes on the Tour de Yorkshire… Alone

Latest Max Watts challenge leaderboard

5.98kg Canyon Ultimate on test

Find your reason to ride

The British heroes who took on the 1955 Tour

