Cycling Weekly magazine April 7 2016 issue

News

Sagan wins his first Monument

Armitstead takes Flanders

Ian Stannard on the Ronde

Sunday Times exposes ‘doping doctor’

Rob Hayles column

How to make races safer

Vos back to winning ways

Jack Tighe obituary

Features

Cycling’s lost climbs

Standing up to road bullies

Tech

Richie Porte’s 2016 BMC

Nine products road-tested

Repete Reborn ridden and rated

Our pick of aero road helmets

Fitness

Essential guide to protein

Optimise your travel time

Alex Howes’s diet in a day

Racing

Tour of Flanders

Women’s Tour of Flanders/Totnes-Vire Two-Day

Paris-Roubaix preview/Three Days of De Panne

Regulars

Big question, plus your letters

Insider’s guide: Work at Home

We ride with Kendal CC

Killer hill: Norwood Edge

Race results

Doctor Hutch

Icons of cycling: Flying Gate