Cycling Weekly March 05 2020

Letter from the editor

Who would have thought that a few months out from the next Olympics the British men’s TP squad wouldn’t even be in with a shout of a worlds medal. They’ve had bad performances at the worlds before – Cali 2014 the most recent, but never in Olympic year since lottery funding arrived.

The Brits time of 3.50 was close to their 2016 Rio best (then a World Record), and they’ll go faster in Tokyo with Olympic kit and Olympic taper, but the fact is they’re well off the pace. Six seconds slower than the Danes is an unassailable gulf.

It might be that the Danes have four incredible athletes, but it’s not just them who have leapfrogged the Brits. The Italians, French and Germans all went faster and the Kiwis have made giant leaps too. So why haven’t the Brits?

Is it the overall pool of riders not being big enough? Is it innovation slowing down, or is it a combination of factors?

The man who helped the Danes move their aero credentials on is Dan Bigham. Bigham has been banging on BC’s door for years, desperate to get involved, but they’ve closed it every time. When you have track racings most innovative disrupter asking to help and you instead push him in to the arms of your competitors, you know something’s wrong.

News Froome makes lowkey return to racing at truncated UAE Tour.

News Coronavirus hits the peloton in middle east

News Brit helped Denmark to smash world records

News British Cycling eyes strategic shift for Tokyo Olympics

News Lizzie banks lays down marker for Flanders

Opinion Owain Doull misses the track

Feature The young Brits to look for in 2020

Tech How deep should your aero rims be?

Tech Cervelo R5 tested

Fitness Fast food! How to get your protein hit

My fitness challenge

Racing Results

Icons of Cycling Luis Ocana’s Speedwell Titalite

Cycling Weekly magazine March 05 2020 issue

