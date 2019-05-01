Cycling Weekly May 02 2019

Cycling Weekly magazine May 02 2019 issue, on sale from Thursday priced £3.25

Letter from the editor

All eyes will be on Yorkshire this weekend as the two stage races once again highlight the region and all it has to offer. And it’s not just the domestic teams taking on WorldTour riders that everyone will be keen to see.

We have the official unveiling of Team Ineos, as Britain’s richest man Jim Ratcliffe — and all the environmental controversy that surrounds his company — enters the sport. Will Ineos win their first race as Sky did? Will they still be wearing black kit? And will a name change allow them to move on from the scandals that beset Team Sky?

What we do know is there will be a new Pinarello Dogma waiting outside the bus for the riders on day one, although at the time of going to press the Italians were being tight-lipped with the details on just how new the new bike is.

We’ll also get to see a dress rehearsal for Harrogate’s World Championship finishing circuit, as both the men’s and women’s pelotons will do a lap of the spa town on stage two. And of course we’ll see local star Lizzie Deignan return to racing on home soil.

It’s just a shame that with so much going on I won’t have time to ride my bike while I’m up there.

Simon Richardson,

Cycling Weekly magazine editor

In this week’s mag:

News: Geoghegen Hart impresses in the Alps

News: Cullaigh celebration hands Joyce victory

CW Awards: The search for 2019 Club of the Year is on

Preview: Everything you need to know about the Tour de Yorkshire

Tech: Canyon Aeroad CF SLX Disc 9.0

Tech: Up close with Lizzie Deignan’s Trek Madone

Tech: Mid range shoes on test

Feature: Time to talk about sex and cycling

Fitness: Training advice for a return to racing

