Cycling Weekly May 14 2020

This week’s issue is all about optimisation. How to make small improvements to you and your kit to eek out a bit of free speed. In the build up to the 2008 Beijing Olympics this was coined ‘marginal gains’ by Dave Brailsford and his team. It’s a great slogan, and as an approach it was taken to the limit by the GB squad with a multi million pound budget, but in fact it was nothing new.

And for some gains you don’t need a massive budget. As our feature on drivetrain efficiency reveals you can gain a few watts back with a can of WD40, an old rag and some chain lube.

That’s right, cleaning your chain improves its efficiency. But we all knew this, right? I can’t be the only one who spent hours the day before an important event methodically cleaning every link on my chain, and then running a rag back and forth between the sprockets – and catching my knuckles on a tooth every now and then.

There are many other ways to get the most out of your bike that you may not know about – did you know the width of a saddle can effect your aerodynamics? We’ve got 24 pages of info and insight on weight, aerodynamics and rolling resistance. Apologies if that means we all run out of excuses for our performances.

Simon Richardson

Cycling Weekly magazine editor

Inside the mag this week

My highlights

– Finally a Paris-Roubaix for the women’s peloton

– Dr Hutch’s ego isn’t threatened by all these new riders. Yet.

– Find out how are fitness project riders are getting on

– Why aero is the new metric to obsess over

– The opportunities in riding solo

– How small changes mean big gains

Cycling Weekly magazine May 14 2020 issue, on sale from Thursday priced £3.25

