Cycling Weekly May 21 2020

The non-start of the Giro d’Italia really hit home to me just how much I’m missing the pro racing. While little can beat the intensity of excitement around Flanders and Roubaix, it’s the travel and exploration that makes following the Grand Tours such a joy. Whether you’re spectating or reporting, travelling from start to finish via accommodation and places to eat is a major part of the attraction – while the Russian roulette nature of the next location makes it exciting too.

We’ve found ourselves working in a rickety old barn in a run-down industrial town one day, only to end up in a picture-perfect mountain setting the next. I’ve had to make do with a packet of crisps and a can of drink

for dinner before, but I’ve also happened across a restaurant that treated me to a multiple course, gourmet extravaganza for just a few euros.

What other major sporting event can offer such an experience? I don’t think there is one. So while we’re not able to cover the Giro for you we thought we’d instead have a little celebration of all things Italian, their idols both human and human made.

Fingers crossed we’ll soon once again be watching the peloton wind its way through this beautiful country.

Simon Richardson

Cycling Weekly magazine editor

Inside the mag this week

My highlights

– Could Froome really be leaving Ineos?

– Pantani’s shadow on Italian cycling

– Check out the numbers in the Max Watts Challenge

– Lockdown cooking with Team Ineos

– A look at some Italian style classics

– It’s Mrs Doc we’re starting to feel sorry for

Cycling Weekly magazine May 21 2020 issue, on sale from Thursday priced £3.25

