Cycling Weekly May 28 2020

Cyclists are a disparate bunch. From roadies to trackies, mountain bikers to time trailers we all have our own two-wheel tribes. And then there are tribes within tribes, often defined by the tech we chose or the riding we do.

But I reckon there’s one thing that unites us all. That’s a long ride in the sunshine. The only better than a long ride on a beautiful day is a long ride on a beautiful day when your legs feel fantastic.

The kind of feeling you only get once or twice a year when you could ride all day and never tire.

But after weeks of lockdown (solidarity to our welsh an Scottish readers who remain so) and restricted exercise, plus for many an understandable nervousness about going out for hours on end, you might be worried about losing the fitness to enjoy long rides.

But fear not. As Chris Sidwells explains in this week’s fitness pages it takes a long time to lose all that fitness, and if, like us, you’ve been plugging away on the turbo it’ll take no time at all to get back in the kind of shape that will allow you to enjoy the long rides that we’ve all been craving. After all, summer is almost upon us.

Simon Richardson

Cycling Weekly magazine editor

Inside the mag this week

Our Max watts challenge is hotting up

Owain Doull reflects on his first mini Tour in France

Dream bikes: the UKSI bike

– How well do you remember 2010?

– Dream builds: a racer’s dream bike

– Britain’s coolest team – inside Tekkerz

