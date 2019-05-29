Cycling Weekly May 30 2019

Letter from the editor

Since we published what Simon Warren thought to be the UK’s toughest 100km ride, we’ve been inundated with suggestions.

There’s a leg breaker from Alex Jones that starts and finishes in Pensitone, north of Sheffield, and takes in at least 13 climbs as it wiggles its way around the edge of the Peak District.

Then there’s another in Somerset that seems to start at the bottom of Porlock, while Andrea Wood wrote in with her impeccable local knowledge of the North York Moors where Simon rode — although it’s 141km so we’ll be asking for a shortened version.

Please send your suggestion in. It just needs to start and finish in the same place and be as close to 100km as you can possibly get it.

I’ll be going through my Strava history and looking at some of the rides I’ve done up and down the North Downs in the Surrey Hills. If nothing else, it’s a great excuse to getting out and doing a nice, big ride.

Send your routes on whatever mapping website you use to cycling@ti-media.com and we’ll add it to the mix. When we find the toughest, maybe we’ll all head out to ride it together.

Simon Richardson,

Cycling Weekly magazine editor

In this week’s mag:

News Carthy in the mix as Giro hits the mountains

News Yates claws back time as form slowly returns

News Trek make WorldTour breakthrough Set a PB this June

Feature Britain and the World Champs. Les West in Leicester

Tech New Garmin 520 Plus on test

Feature Things to do in June

Tech Dandelion rubber tyres

Tech Cannondale Synapse Hi-Mod Disc Red eTap

Fitness Are you training hard enough?

Icons A potted history of the one and only Herne Hill

