Cycling Weekly May 7 2020

Try 6 issues for just £6

For us in the CW office much of our riding has shifted indoors of late. We’re still getting out and making the most of our daily exercise and enjoying the fresh air, but when we want to push ourselves a little harder we’re doing it indoors and online.

>> Struggling to get to the shops try 6 issues of Cycling Weekly magazine for just £6 delivered to your door <<

And it didn’t take long for our competitive nature to take over. We started comparing our wattage and this led us to dream up the Max Watts Challenge. Half pedalling purgatory, half fun. As so many of you are riding indoors we thought we’d extend the challenge out. See here for details.

Now I’m no sprinter – never have been, never will be. I once won a one-lap handicap sprint at Herne Hill, but only because it was my first night racing there and I was given a huge 70-metre head start.

Seeing my (lack of) watts on the screen in front of me I now know why sprinting wasn’t my thing. But it’s something that can be improved. I got some tips from GB sprinters and added nearly 200 watts with just a good warm-up and better technique. We’ll be sharing those tips with you over the next few weeks.

In the meantime, why not get involved in the challenge and give it a go?

Simon Richardson

Cycling Weekly magazine editor

Inside the mag this week

– Think you know the Giro? Try our quiz

– More cycling clubs helping their communities

– 21st century Grand Tours ranked



– Dr Hutch imagines the pro scene this autumn

– Kelly’s Vuelta win in his own words

Cycling Weekly magazine May 7 2020 issue, on sale from Thursday priced £3.25

Get your magazine today

Cycling Weekly – At the heart of cycling since 1891