Cycling Weekly November 01 2018

Cycling Weekly magazine November 01 2018 issue, on sale from Thursday priced £3.25

Letter from the editor

What Huub-Wattbike are doing at the World Cups should not be under-estimated. As Team KGF they won the team pursuit overall last winter; now after a fourth place in Paris and a second place in Canada last weekend they are once again looking good. That’s after the Derby-based team lost their ‘man one’ Charlie Tanfield, the hardest position to ride, and facing a six-round series spread around the world.

World Cups have always been the domain of national teams — and the team pursuit the speciality for the well-funded ones. As Great Britain and Australia dominated the event it led to many proclaiming the competition was as good as finished as no one could ever match their funding, talent pool and therefore their speed.

The team pursuit has always been the barometer for a national team. If a team has the funding, expertise and riders to nail this event with all its complexities, the knowledge, and therefore success can filter out to the rest of the team. It’s why nations plough hundreds of thousands of pounds into the team pursuit.

Huub-Wattbike have blown that out of the water. They are taking on, and in many cases beating, the national teams and doing it themselves. What if the UCI could encourage others to do the same? It could chance the face of track racing.

Simon Richardson

Cycling Weekly magazine editor

In this week’s Cycling Weekly

News: National Hill Climb champs crowned

Feature: Tour de France 2019 starts here

Feature: How Wiggins fell in love with the Tour

Tech: Specialized power cranks on test

Tech: Best tyres for winter?

Fitness: Winter training myths busted

Fitness: Paul Oldham week in training

Cycling Weekly magazine November 01 2018 issue, on sale from Thursday priced £3.25