Cycling Weekly November 07 2019

Letter from the editor

The unveiling of British Cycling’s new Lotus/Hope track bike (see page 8) brings to an end the reign of perhaps the most successful bikes of all time.

I first saw that UKSI-funded bike in 2002 in Peter Keen’s office on a visit to Manchester velodrome. It wasn’t the most inspiring-looking bike, and it was never called anything other than ‘the UKSI bike’, but it went on to win more Olympic and world titles than any other.

Designed and built by former Greek sprinter turned carbon engineer Dimitris Katsanis, it was never going to be sold to the public so was purely functional. Design and marketing were irrelevant. It was, however, near perfect and ridden by sprinters and endurance riders alike for 17 years.

It won its first Olympic gold under Chris Hoy in the kilo on the opening day of the 2004 Athens games. Gold number two came the next day with Bradley Wiggins in the IP. It was then ridden to seven golds in Beijing, eight in London, including Wiggins’s road TT gold when he favoured the bike over the Pinarello that had just carried him to two huge TT wins in the Tour de France. While Cervélo’s were used in Rio 2016, GB’s sprinters were still using the UKSI bikes in Minsk last weekend. Such a bike may never be seen again.

Simon Richardson,

Cycling Weekly magazine editor

