Cycling Weekly November 08 2018

Letter from the editor

During my time working for Cycling Weekly I’ve been fortunate enough to meet and work with some exceptional people. One such person was our associate web editor Nigel Wynn, who sadly passed away last week from a cancer-related illness.

I still remember the first day I met him. In fact, I remember the very moment as no sooner had I been introduced than I spilt his fresh cup of coffee all over the floor. Typical of Nigel, he said it was a stupid place to leave a hot drink and refused to let me buy him another.

Nigel started working on the magazine in 2003 as deputy editor before moving into his role on our website, on which he continued to work until his health deteriorated.

A good editor and quite brilliant sub editor, he was the only writer I knew who could work for hours on live text coverage of a pro bike race before seamlessly switching to writing about cycle safety — he understood the subtle minutiae of cycling in all its forms.

His vast knowledge and understanding of the media, its role and all things cycling have been a huge influence on me and my career and I’ll miss his level-headed advice and friendship more than I can say, as will everyone here at Cycling Weekly.

Rest in peace, Nigel.

Simon Richardson

Cycling Weekly magazine editor

