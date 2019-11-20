Cycling Weekly November 21 2019

Get your copy from the local newsagent or subscribe here

Letter from the editor

The biggest transfer in cycling this year is without doubt Rod Ellingworth’s move to Bahrain-Merida (look out for a name change in the next few weeks). Brought in to run the team by McLaren, which now co-owns the venture, I wouldn’t be surprised if they are the team making big gains in the next year or so.

Based at McLaren’s HQ in Woking, the team now has the best technological back-up in the sport. The advanced tech department features a room full of engineers who over the years have supported multiple Olympic sports. And that’s in addition to the eye-watering innovation that surrounds its F1 team and its fleet of six-figure supercars.

But it’s not just clever carbon and new kit that will win them races. Ellingworth was the man who guided Mark Cavendish, Ed Clancy and Geraint Thomas, to name just three, through the developmental stages of their careers and with a mixture of discipline, straight-talking and support, turned them into the riders they are.

Mix this ability with his planning and attention to detail and you’ll see why his former colleagues at Ineos are a little concerned he got the gig at Bahrain.

Simon Richardson,

Cycling Weekly magazine editor

In this week’s mag:

News Remembering Raymond Poulidor

News Freeman tribunal examines Sutton’s sexual performance

News A GB win at cross World Cup

Feature New man in charge at Bahrain

Feature The amazing million mile man

Tech Stybar’s new custom S-Works Crux

Tech Prime’s aero wheels on test

Fitness Can you GRASP your full potential?

My Fitness Challenge Rachel Elliott

Dr Hutch

Icons of Cycling North Road Harriers

Cycling Weekly magazine November 14 2019 issue, on sale from Thursday priced £2.99

Get your magazine today

Cycling Weekly – At the heart of cycling since 1891