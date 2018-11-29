Cycling Weekly November 29 2018

Cycling Weekly magazine November 29 2018 issue, on sale from Thursday priced £3.25

Letter from the editor

After 20 years working in the cycling industry, and a few more than that as a cyclist, I thought I was pretty knowledgeable. That was until I started looking at kids’ bikes. Definitely something I hadn’t paid much attention to.

But my hand has been forced. My two-year-old is surrounded by cycling at home and naturally wants a bike. I’ve therefore been researching bikes where the words ‘carbon’ and ‘Di2’ are just meaningless sounds. On the recommendation of colleagues I’ve gone for a balance bike — I’ll let you know how it goes and I promise not to be a pushy parent.

You’ll be glad to know she’s already started to embarrass me. If you’re a regular reader you’ll know that I fell off my bike a couple of months back. This translated to, “Daddy. Oww!” in toddler talk. But now every time she sees a bike she says, “Daddy. Bike. Ahhhhhhh [as she mimics falling down]. Oww!”

So now people think I fall off my bike a lot. At first I started to say how she’d got it wrong, that I don’t fall off my bike all the time, it just happened this once until I realised that such a vociferous defence wasn’t helping much.

Maybe I’ll get ‘Daddy. Bike. Oww!’ printed on a T-shirt.

Simon Richardson

Cycling Weekly magazine editor

In this week’s Cycling Weekly

News: Brammeier and Piddock flying high

Inside the bunch with Elinor Barker

Feature: The best Christmas gifts for cyclists

Tech: The helmet that knows when you’ve crashed

Tech: New Specialized Roubaix

Tech: Winter tights grouptest

Fitness: Training and racing to suit your age

Fitness: Molly Weaver’s incredible comeback

Ride with Evesham Wheelers

Dr Hutch and his love of Penny Farthings

