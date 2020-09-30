Cycling Weekly October 01 issue

From the editor:

The Coronavirus pandemic might have wrecked the 2020 season, but when it comes to the world championships it gave us exactly what we’ve been waiting for. A winner and leading group stacked with the greatest riders all going flat out.

No one will be disappointed by Julian Alaphilippe’s win, he is the most exciting rider we’ve seen in years. But it wasn’t just his win that made the men’s road race so gripping. Behind him was Wout van Aert, undoubtedly the rider of 2020 so far, in a small group of riders who lit up the Tour de France. And all this after the winner of the Tour had us on the edge of our seats for a lap with a tenacious solo move.

Is it time to move the world championships back to it’s post Tour slot so we can watch the world’s best riders in their best form compete for the rainbow bands? I think it is. The UCI moved it to the end of the season in the mid ‘90s to extend the season and help improve the Vuelta in it’s later slot (it used to run in April / May). But that was 25 years ago and the sport is a very different thing now, strong enough and deep enough to run from January through to the end of September.

Simon Richardson

Cycling Weekly Magazine Editor

Inside this week’s magazine:

John Archibald takes Nat 25 honours

Exclusive interview with Simon Yates

Race Preview: Giro d’Italia 2020

Riding and Covid – what all cyclists need to know

Campag enters the gravel market

Check out the new fitness hub

Dr Hutch is a bit annoyed with the editor

