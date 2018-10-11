Cycling Weekly October 11 2018 issue

Cycling Weekly magazine October 11 2018 issue, on sale from Thursday priced £3.25

Letter from the editor

I fell off my bike the other day. I’ll be honest, it was a bit of a shock. I haven’t fallen off my bike for years. Not through any Sagan-esque bike-handling ability but due to the fact I ride fewer miles and take far fewer risks these days.

What shocked me was how much it hurt. That tarmac stuff is hard. Thankfully my injuries were superficial and the cuts and bruises were gone in just over a week. Many people come off far worse, so I’m not complaining. I got away lightly.

What was strange was the nature of the crash. One minute I’m riding along, out of the saddle up a small incline, the next I’m on the ground, clutching my elbow having flipped straight over the handlebars.

I’m sure I remember my rear mech or cassette locking up but that should have made the rear wheel skid rather than launched me forwards.

My local mechanic checked the bike over and found nothing wrong. He was convinced that something had flicked up

off the road and jammed my front wheel.

I guess it could have been one of those suicidal squirrels you see at this time of year, scurrying across the road in a nut-related panic. If it was, I can add it to ‘cats’, and file it under Animals That Have Knocked me off my Bike.

Simon Richardson

Cycling Weekly magazine editor

