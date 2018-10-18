Cycling Weekly October 18 2018 issue

Cycling Weekly magazine October 18 2018 issue, on sale from Thursday priced £3.25

Letter from the editor

This week we’re asking for your help to honour some outstanding people in the British cycling scene. At the CW awards night this December we’ll be announcing, among others, a local hero for 2018 and recognising the best cycling charitable initiative of this year.

Both of these categories sees four individuals put to the public vote today (see pages 26-30 for details on who they are and how to vote) after having been thinned down by our judging panel. Dame Sarah Storey, Brian Cookson and BC chair Frank Slevin joined me to chose the finalists from what was an impressive list of entries.

It’s reassuring to know all the good work people are putting in up and down the country. From developing clubs, to organising events and raising money for a variety of good causes, the sport wouldn’t be what it is without these people.

If you vote you stand a chance of being there on the night to celebrate an amazing 2018 with Sirs Chris Hoy and Bradley Wiggins and other big names from the peloton. Once you’ve cast your online vote you’ll be given the chance to enter the competition that includes two tickets to the exclusive awards event in London and we’re giving away one spot on the incredible Haute Route Norway next August where the scenery alone will blow you away.

Voting will close on November 1.

Simon Richardson

Cycling Weekly magazine editor

In this week’s Cycling Weekly

News: Pinot strikes to take Il Lombardia

The Cycling Weekly Awards shortlists announced

UK based clubs support a cycling revolution in Nigeria

Sylvain Chavanel’s Wilier Cento 10pro

Tech: New B’Twin Ultra

Tech: Overshoes Grouptest

Fitness: How to train for long distance events

From the archives : Tour de Trump

