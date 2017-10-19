Cycling Weekly October 19 2017 issue

Cycling Weekly magazine October 19 2017 issue on sale from Thursday priced £2.99

News

Salzwedel out in BC shake-up

Tour 2018 route revealed

NEW Briefing: tramadol and WADA

Bennett on form in Turkey

Katie Archibald column

Aqua Blue eye Giro

NEW Week in cycling

Features

Illustrious history of long-distance record breaking

Ollie Wood interview

NEW From the archive

Tech

Kenway’s hill-climb machine

Specialized Sequoia on test

Five new products rated

Fitness

One man’s Grand Tour challenge

Racing

Holme Valley hill-climb

National Circuit Champs

Regulars

NEW In focus

Big question, plus your letters

We ride with North Norfolk Wheelers

Race results

Doctor Hutch

Icons of cycling: Alien Multi-tool