Cycling Weekly October 19 2017 issue

Cycling Weekly magazine October 19 2017 issue on sale from Thursday priced £2.99

News
Salzwedel out in BC shake-up
Tour 2018 route revealed
NEW Briefing: tramadol and WADA
Bennett on form in Turkey
Katie Archibald column
Aqua Blue eye Giro
NEW Week in cycling

Features
Illustrious history of long-distance record breaking
Ollie Wood interview
NEW From the archive

Tech
Kenway’s hill-climb machine
Specialized Sequoia on test
Five new products rated

Fitness
One man’s Grand Tour challenge

Racing
Holme Valley hill-climb
National Circuit Champs

Regulars
NEW In focus
Big question, plus your letters
We ride with North Norfolk Wheelers
Race results
Doctor Hutch
Icons of cycling: Alien Multi-tool