Cycling Weekly October 24 2019

The clocks are set to go back next week and as they do, winter really draws in. But you don’t need me to tell you that, your lights are probably fixed on your bike already. If they’re not, I hope you’ve at least checked the batteries are still taking a charge. (You really don’t want to learn this just before you set off for home as I once did a few years ago.)

Now we’re rushing headlong into this dark, cold time of year you’ll no doubt be inundated with messaging about the number of days to go until Christmas. I am not going to insult you by joining in. I don’t know what it is, I don’t want to know what it is and anyway, I’m sure a CW subscription is already at the top of your list.

No, the number in my head is 157. That’s the number of days until the clocks go forward again. That’s the day I count down to, as that’s the day the evenings draw out, the Classics kick off and all your winter training starts to pay off.

I wonder how many miles, punctures and excuses for missing rides I can get in between now and then?

Simon Richardson,

Cycling Weekly magazine editor

