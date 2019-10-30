Cycling Weekly October 31 2019
Letter from the editor
When Rod Ellingworth was announced as the new man in charge of the Bahrain-Merida Pro team, along with the move to bring McLaren and its operations deeper into the running of the team, Mark Cavendish must have thought all his prayers had been answered.
Approaching the end of his career, with his position at Dimension Data tenuous following his non-selection at the Tour de France, his options for 2020 were limited. Take a look at the WorldTour teams then start crossing out those with a sprinter, those without the budget and those who just wouldn’t fit. There weren’t many options left.
Then Ellingworth joined Bahrain and the stars aligned. Ellingworth is the coach who turned Cavendish into the rider he is, and one of a few people that the Manxman will listen to no matter what.
Not only was Ellingworth in charge of a team with a big budget, it was linked to Mclaren. The engineering firm that worked with Specialized and Cavendish in the past, and that produces the famously fast cars that he is so fond of.
A big question remains. Will these perfect conditions see Cavendish winning again? He may have looked good on the track in London last week, but winning sprints on the road again is a whole different ball game. There’s no doubt he’s just been given a dream ticket.
Simon Richardson,
Cycling Weekly magazine editor
In this week’s mag:
News Records tumble at the National Hill-Climb Champs
News Cavendish confirms signing for Bahrain Merida
News Matt Holmes in surprise move to Lotto-Soudal
News Giro 2020 goes TT crazy
Feature Is the Zwift Academy your big chance?
Feature James Phillips on taking his e-title
Retro Back when roller racing was big
Tech WyndyMilla overhauls its signature bike
Tech Smart turbo trainers grouptest
Fitness Are turbo gains the real deal? We investigate.
Training makeover Help me make the most of my retirement
Racing Results
Dr Hutch Flamme Rouge
Icons Le Miroir des Sports
