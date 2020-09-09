Cycling Weekly September 10 issue

From the editor:

This week we’re launching the nominations process for my favourite category at the CW awards. The Local Hero award is perhaps the most important one we give out each year as it recognises the tireless work of the incredible people up and down the country who give up their time to run events, coach riders, time keep, marshal, volunteer, and basically make the sport happen.

Two years ago, the brilliant Debbie Wharton was shortlisted for her work with the Maindy Flyers club in Cardiff. Over the last week I’ve been reading Juan Dickinson’s new book on what they confidently call “the world’s most successful cycling club”.

Debbie shot to fame in 2018 when alumnus Geraint Thomas won the Tour de France. Her whirlwind couple of weeks of media appearances are documented in the book that tells the story of the club that found and developed Thomas, Elinor Barker, Owain Doull, Luke Rowe and many other great riders.

Debbie, along with coaches Alan Davis and Courtney Rowe and chairperson Jo Phillips, has, since 2008, produced more Olympic cycling gold medallists, and Tour de France winners, than France.

This is what dedicated local volunteers can achieve, and it’s why I can’t wait to crown our 2020 local hero. To nominate yours, go to www.cyclingweekly.com/awards

Simon Richardson

Cycling Weekly Magazine Editor

