Cycling Weekly September 13 2018 issue

Cycling Weekly magazine September 13 2018 issue on sale from Thursday priced £3.25

Letter from the editor

As I sit here writing this on a Monday afternoon Simon Yates is leading the Vuelta. As it’s a rest day he’s actually sitting on his bed with his legs up, but the leader’s red jersey is hanging over the back of the chair in his hotel room in Santander, which amounts to the same thing.

Let’s take a big leap of faith and say he goes on to win the race (I say a big leap of faith as we all remember what happened to him at the end of the Giro this May). That would mean the last four Grand Tours have all been won by a Brit. And three different Brits at that.

Outside of a rider like Eddy Merckx it’s a level of domination from one country not seen before, and a strength in depth that I never dreamt I’d see.

It’s ironic then that the British scene faces some fundamental challenges right now. British Continental pro teams are struggling to find sponsorship (what’s new?) while the TT scene is struggling to bring new riders in.

Over the off-season we’ll be looking into the challenges the racing scene faces, and the possible solutions, starting this week with a very simple, but very sensible idea from aero expert Xavier Disley.

Simon Richardson

Cycling Weekly magazine editor

In the mag this week

6 British pro teams facing uncertain future

16 Can road bike time trialling revive the TT scene?

22 The Gorilla’s last goodbye

24 Inside Team Sky’s homecoming

34 Primoz Roglic’s Bianchi Aquila CV

38 Autumn jerseys that’ll keep you riding

42 How to be an all-rounder

48 Fitness Q&A: fitting in your training

50 Ride with: South Normanton CC

