Cycling Weekly September 20 2018 issue

Letter from the editor

Each year, a few of us from the CW office get together for one final group ride at the end of the season. During the summer everyone is busy doing their own thing, racing, reporting on races, covering bike launches, or, like me, forgetting how busy summer gets and barely riding my bike at all.

This year’s CW social ride is the Sigma Sports Box Hill Original sportive starting and finishing at Dunsfold aerodrome in Surrey. It’s a nice, relaxed ride around the familiar Surrey Hills on October 7.

This year we’d like you to come and join us. So organiser UKCE has given us two tickets to give away for you and a friend to come and start the event with me.

I say ‘start’, rather than ‘ride’, as you’ll probably drop me on the first climb. I did try and get it written into the competition small print that the winners had to wait for me at all times, but apparently that wasn’t possible.

To enter, simply go to www.cyclingweekly.com/competitions and fill out the relevant form. It’s quick and simple, and will earn someone the chance to say they easily dropped the editor of CW.

If you can’t make it on October 7, or it’s just too far to travel, UKCE still has more events this year that make for a nice end-of-season social ride with your mates. Check them out at www.ukcyclingevents.co.uk.

Simon Richardson

Cycling Weekly magazine editor

Cycling Weekly magazine September 20 2018 issue on sale from Thursday priced £3.25