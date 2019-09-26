Cycling Weekly – September 26

Letter from the editor
What did you make of the mixed relay team time trial in Harrogate last weekend? The event, first tested at the European Champs last month, is the UCI’s experiment with mixed- gender racing. Did it work? The jury might still be out on that. With only 11 teams competing you wonder if the format has the support of enough nations, but the race did have its merits — turn to page six for our analysis.
Cycling, like many other sports, is under pressure to introduce mixed-gender events on its calendar and is already behind swimming, athletics, triathlon and table tennis, which will all host mixed events at the Tokyo Olympics.
For some, the introduction of the event was overshadowed by the hilarious sight of a UCI commissaire measuring riders’ sock lengths as they sat, waiting behind the start ramp. One rider was asked to lower her socks by a centimetre or so, which she duly did. Whether or not she later pulled them back up is anyone’s guess.
The UCI gets a lot of stick, much of which is unfair, but enforcing new rules on sock length suggests it has some way to go before it is ready to introduce innovative new events at the Olympic Games.
Simon Richardson
Cycling Weekly magazine editor
In this week’s mag
News Two days, two medals for GB
Feature Archibald versus Archibald
Feature Cross races to try this Autumn
Tech Budget helmets grouptest
Tech Eddy Merckx 525
Tech Specialized’s Roubaix still going strong
Feature What would it take to beat a pro rider
Fitness Training for hill-climbs
Racing results
Bikes for sale
Dr. Hutch
