Cycling Weekly – September 26

Letter from the editor

What did you make of the mixed relay team time trial in Harrogate last weekend? The event, first tested at the European Champs last month, is the UCI’s experiment with mixed- gender racing. Did it work? The jury might still be out on that. With only 11 teams competing you wonder if the format has the support of enough nations, but the race did have its merits — turn to page six for our analysis.

Cycling, like many other sports, is under pressure to introduce mixed-gender events on its calendar and is already behind swimming, athletics, triathlon and table tennis, which will all host mixed events at the Tokyo Olympics.

For some, the introduction of the event was overshadowed by the hilarious sight of a UCI commissaire measuring riders’ sock lengths as they sat, waiting behind the start ramp. One rider was asked to lower her socks by a centimetre or so, which she duly did. Whether or not she later pulled them back up is anyone’s guess.

The UCI gets a lot of stick, much of which is unfair, but enforcing new rules on sock length suggests it has some way to go before it is ready to introduce innovative new events at the Olympic Games.

Simon Richardson

Cycling Weekly magazine editor

In this week’s mag

News Two days, two medals for GB

Feature Archibald versus Archibald

Feature Cross races to try this Autumn

Tech Budget helmets grouptest

Tech Eddy Merckx 525

Tech Specialized’s Roubaix still going strong

Feature What would it take to beat a pro rider

Fitness Training for hill-climbs

Racing results

Bikes for sale

Dr. Hutch

