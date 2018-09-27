Cycling Weekly September 27 2018 issue

Cycling Weekly magazine September 27 2018 issue on sale from Thursday, priced £3.25

Letter from the editor

I was in Majorca last week on holiday. I’ve always been a fan of the Balearic island and as a popular cycling destination have been there many times — training camps with my club, riding the epic 312 sportive, reporting from the 2007 Track Worlds, and of course pro team training camps. And once I went there on a stag do.

But last week was, I realised as I struggled in the heat, my first time in Majorca in the summer season. Apart from that stag do in May (it rained all weekend) all my visits had been between January and April.

I was amazed to find the island still buzzing with cyclists. I popped in to one of 12 bike hire shops in Port de Pollença, and was informed that September is one of the most popular times of the year.

Being there with my family, I made a promise not to hire a bike and disappear off to Sa Calobra for five hours, so had to watch as many happy riders finished their rides up and down the seafront.

On reflection it makes perfect sense. At this time of year you’re still fit after the summer, the weather is good, and everything — restaurants, bars, shops — are still open. I know what time of year my next training camp will be.

Simon Richardson

Cycling Weekly magazine editor

