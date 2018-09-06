Cycling Weekly September 6 2018 issue

Cycling Weekly magazine September 6 2018 issue on sale from Thursday priced £3.25

Letter from the editor

I’ve been following cycling now for almost 30 years, and working on this magazine for 17. I’ll admit it’s sometimes possible to get a little blasé. I’d never say I’ve seen it all, I haven’t, but I’ve seen a lot. So it’s nice when something comes along and genuinely reminds me of the sport’s diversity.

This week’s feature on trying to enter the RRA record books did just that. It’s a facet of the sport I know little about. I assumed they oversaw End-to-End attempts and not much else, now that most of the routes have been disrupted by new or updated roads.

But there’s life in the RRA yet, and Richard Abraham’s tale of getting his name into its books is a wonderful account of a beautifully eccentric side of the sport.

Run by passionate, but very knowledgeable volunteers, the RRA has a wonderfully simple website, itself full of eccentricities. Take a look at the page on advice for record attempts and you’ll see a prominent warning on affixing the correct amount of postage to your envelope.

I hope Richard’s attempt, and those of Michael Broadwith and Jasmijn Muller (who pulled out of her E2E attempt last weekend) serve to inspire more riders to make their own attempts.

Simon Richardson

Cycling Weekly magazine editor

Cycling Weekly September 6 2018 contents

Bike fit breakthroughs: Find your blueprint to a better ride



Vuelta a España news: Now Simon Yates is leading the Vuelta!

New champs crowned at National 10

Ben Tulett’s Tour of Wales win

Katie Archibald dishes the dirt on her mechanically-inclined other half

Riding into the record books

Ethan Hayter’s week in training

First look: Trek Emonda goes alloy

Shimano’s new 105 groupset

Ride with: Gorilla Coffee CC

