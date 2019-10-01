Cycling Weekly – World Champs Souvenir issue

What a dramatic week it has been. The road racing World Championships didn’t disappoint with action, and rain, aplenty.
Inside we relive all the key moments. We salute the superlative ride by Annemiek van Vleuten to win the elite women’s road race title and dissect the extraordinarily hard men’s road race, which frankly left everyone who finished it – and many of those who didn’t – in a state approaching trauma.
We also spent a day with Yorkshireman Tom Pidcock’s family as he valiantly tried to claim the rainbow jersey on home roads, it was a true emotional rollercoaster. We also pick over the best riders and performances from the time trials and junior races, plus there’s the best pictures from the week to pore over and remember a week of truly incredible racing.
In this week’s mag
Maximum Yorkshire
News Pedersen is the last man standing in Yorkshire
News Brammeier calls for greater commitment from British
News Meticulous planning pays off for Barnes
News Four youngsters who stood out from the pack
News Dygert blasts her way into the record books
The Worlds in pictures
Race results
The people of the Worlds
Fitness Concussion: the life-saving facts
Dr Hutch
