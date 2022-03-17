How to watch Milan-San Remo 2022: Live stream the first Monument of the season

The first Monument of the season gets underway this Saturday with the 2022 Milan-San Remo, and here’s how you can watch all the action.

This year’s edition of the prestigious Italian stage will feature some of the biggest stars in the sport, as the likes of Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) will face-off on the Italian Riviera.

At 293km, Milan-San Remo is the longest one-day race on the cycling calendar, starting from the city of Milan in the Lombardy region and heading towards the coastal city of San Remo in the Liguria region.

After the long drag down to the coast, which this year features the return of the Passo del Turchino climb, the race then enters the final key phase into San Remo, featuring the two iconic ascents, the Cipressa and finally the Poggio.

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) is the reigning champion after last year's success when he managed to hold off the fast men on the finish line, but 2020's winner Wout Van Aert is the favourite to come home first and win the Monument for the second time of his career.

Here’s how you can watch the 2022 Milan-San Remo on Saturday March 19:

HOW TO WATCH MILAN-SAN REMO 2022 WHERE YOU ARE

Live stream Milan-San Remo on Eurosport Player and GCN+ in the UK

Watch Milan-San Remo on GCN+ in the US, Canada, and Australia

In Belgian, Milan-San Remo will be shown on RTBF, in Italy Rai TV, and in France L’Equipe TV

HOW TO WATCH MILAN-SAN REMO 2022 IN THE UK

The usual cycling broadcasters, Eurosport and GCN, will be showing Milan-San Remo on Saturday for cycling fans in the UK, offering live coverage of the race on the Eurosport player and through GCN+ from 8.30am (GMT) until the finish of the event.

To gain access to Eurosport coverage you can subscribe to the Eurosport Player app for £39.99 a year or £6.99 per month.

Access to the GCN+ costs £39.99 a year.

If you aren't in the UK for Milan-San Remo 2022, just download and install a VPN and use a UK location to watch live as if you were back home. Full instructions below.

HOW TO LIVE STREAM MILAN-SAN REMO 2022 WHEN YOU’RE NOT IN YOUR COUNTRY

Access to UK broadcasters are restricted when heading abroad, which is where downloading and installing a VPN comes in handy. A VPN tricks your computer into thinking it's still in the UK, even when abroad, and allows you to use your native broadcaster coverage without having to resort to an illegal stream.

Setting up a VPN is simple – just download, install, open the app and select your location.

Try out ExpressVPN for its speed, security and simplicity to use. We also like that it’s compatible with so many devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc).

There are other great options out there of course, but Express VPN gives you the added benefit of a 30-day money-back guarantee and three months free with a yearly plan.

HOW TO WATCH MILAN-SAN REMO 2022 IN THE US, CANADA AND AUSTRALIA

For cycling fans in the USA, Milan-San Remo will be available to view both live, on-demand after the event, and through a highlights package on GCN+. Coverage will begin at 4:30am (EST).

In Canada, Milan-San Remo will also be shown live on GCN+, and Australian viewers can also watch the racing through GCN’s live streaming platforms.

HOW TO LIVE STREAM MILAN-SAM REMO IN ITALY, FRANCE, AND BELGIUM

Cycling fans in Italy can watch the entire race from start to finish on Rai TV, while French fans can watch on L’Equipe TC. In Belgium, RTBF will be showing the race.