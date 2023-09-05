How to watch Vuelta a España stages 10, 11 and 12: Live stream the action

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

After Monday's rest day the Vuelta a España resumes with stages 10, 11 and 12 featuring a good mix of stages including GC showdowns in the Valladolid individual time trial, another summit finish at La Laguna Negra, and a sprint day in Zaragoza. Below, we have all the information you need on how to watch a Vuelta a España stages 10, 11 and 12 live stream.

The final Grand Tour of the year is being screened around the world with viewing options including GCN+ and Eurosport in the UK, and Peacock in the US. Coverage of the Vuelta a España 2023 will also be available free to air on SBS On Demand in Australia and RTVE in Spain, so make sure you know how to watch a Vuelta a España live stream for free with a VPN from anywhere.

US rider Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) leads the Vuelta after nine days of racing, with 2022 champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) the best-placed man of the top favourites at 2:22 down following the mud-affected stage 9 summit finish at Collado de la Cruz de Caravaca.

Behind him, the GC battle is finely poised heading into the 25.8km time trial, with the main favourites – including Jumbo-Visma's Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard, Enric Mas (Movistar), and UAE Team Emirates pairing Juan Ayuso and João Almeida – all within 33 seconds of Evenepoel.

Below we explain how to watch a 2023 Vuelta a España stages 10, 11 and 12 live stream so you can follow the race all the way to Madrid. Scroll down to find out everything you need to know to tune in. You can find out more about the stages at the end of this article and also in our guide to the Vuelta a España 2023 route.

How to watch Vuelta a España stages 10, 11 and 12: live stream in the UK

2023 Vuelta a España live streams will be available to view in the UK via GCN+, Eurosport, and Discovery+.

A year's subscription to GCN+, which is viewable on the GCN mobile app as well as via their desktop website, costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 for a year.

Eurosport channels 1 and 2 are available to view on Sky channels 410 and 411 and Discovery+, though, unlike with GCN+, there will be advert breaks.

A subscription to Discovery+, which can also be streamed via mobile or desktop, costs £6.99 per month, or £59.99 for a 12-month pass.

Finally, daily highlights of the race will be available to view every evening for free on ITV4 – online at ITVX plus via channel 26 on Freeview and 119 on Sky.

How to watch Vuelta a España stages 10, 11 and 12: live stream from anywhere on the planet

If you’re abroad during 2023 Vuelta a España you might have a problem accessing your regular streaming service because of geo-blocking restrictions. Thankfully, there’s an easy solution.

If you’re not in the country for the Vuelta a España 2023, you can just download and install a VPN and use a location inside the United Kingdom to watch the broadcast live as if you were back home.

Setting up a VPN is simple – just download, install, open the app and select your location.

Try out Express VPN for its speed, security and simplicity to use. It is also compatible with a range of devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc.), giving you the option to watch wherever you want.

A VPN is a piece of software which offers both online privacy and ability to change your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home while in another country. There are other great options out there, of course, and plenty of free VPNs but our sister site TechRadar recommends the paid-for ExpressVPN, which it consistently rates as the best VPN provider. Express VPN gives you the added benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and three months free with a yearly plan.

Try ExpressVPN for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers online privacy and unblocks your usual streaming services from abroad. It has apps to use on phones, laptops, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox PlayStation, Android and Apple mobiles, and for more many devices. Best of all, there's a 30-day money back guarantee. So, if it's not for you, then they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Vuelta a España stages 10, 11 and 12: live stream for free in Australia

In Australia, national broadcaster SBS will have a Vuelta a España live stream available for free on its SBS On Demand service.

GCN+ will also carry live coverage of the race in Australia. A monthly subscription to GCN+ costs $15.99AUD while a yearly subscription costs $64.99AUD.

How to watch Vuelta a España stages 10, 11 and 12: live stream in the US and Canada

In the USA, you can watch a Vuelta a España stages 10, 11 and 12 live stream via Peacock with some stages also set to be shown on CNBC.

A subscription to Peacock will set you back $5.99 per month of $11.99 for the ad-free Peacock Premium Plus. A yearly subscription to either service comes with a 17% discount.

In Canada, you can watch a Vuelta a España live stream on Flobikes, with a subscription costing $12.50 per month.

Watch Vuelta a España stages 10, 11 and 12: live stream in Europe

RTVE will be airing the race in full – and for free – for viewers in Spain.

GCN+ and Eurosport will provide coverage in various countries around Europe with live streams available in France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain and more. Check their nation-by-nation streaming guide for all the information on Vuelta a España streaming where you are.

Vuelta a España Stages 10, 11 and 12 routes

Stage 10: Valladolid - Valladolid time trial, September 5 The 25.8km test against the clock represents the final stretch of time trial kilometres during the Vuelta, so the best GC men against the clock – Evenepoel, Roglič, and Vingegaard – will hope to maximise their time advantage here. The course is largely a power-friendly one with some technical sections near the start, while the roads – save for one early hill – are pan flat.

Stage 11: Lerma - La Laguna Negra, September 6 The GC action should continue on Wednesday with riders immediately hitting the mountains following the TT. The 163.5km stage is a flat run for the most part but comes with a sting in the tail in the form of the 6.5km, 6.8% climb to the finish, which features tough double-digit gradients in the final 2km.

Stage 12: Olvega - Zaragoza, September 7 And breathe... Thursday's 150.6km stage to Zaragoza isn't devoid of ascents but lacks any classified climbs, and with a flat/downhill final 40km it's set to feature another chance for the sprinters. Can Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) notch a third stage win? Or will another surprise sprint victor such as Geoffrey Soupe (TotalEnergies) emerge?

