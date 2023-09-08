How to watch Vuelta a España stages 13, 14 and 15: Live stream the action
Here's how to catch all of the action in the Vuelta a España stages 13, 14 and 15 on TV and online
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The 2023 Vuelta Vuelta a España continues towards the end of its second week with more forays into the mountains and more can't-miss GC showdowns. Below, we have all the information you need on how to watch a Vuelta a España stages 13, 14 and 15 live stream.
The final Grand Tour of the year is being screened around the world with viewing options including GCN+ and Eurosport in the UK, and Peacock in the US. Coverage of the Vuelta a España 2023 will also be available free to air on SBS On Demand in Australia and RTVE in Spain, so make sure you know how to watch a Vuelta a España live stream for free with a VPN from anywhere.
US rider Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) leads the Vuelta after 12 days of racing, with 2022 champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) the best-placed man of the top favourites at 1:09 down following his second place behind Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) in the stage 10 time trial.
Behind him, the GC battle is opening up slightly with Primož Roglič, Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), Enric Mas (Movistar), and UAE Team Emirates pairing Juan Ayuso and João Almeida all within 1:41 of Evenepoel as the race hits the multi-mountain route to the Col du Tourmalet on stage 13.
Below we explain how to watch a 2023 Vuelta a España stages 13, 14 and 15 live stream so you can follow the race as it gets closer to the finish in Madrid. Scroll down to find out everything you need to know to tune in. You can find out more about the stages at the end of this article and also in our guide to the Vuelta a España 2023 route.
How to watch Vuelta a España stages 13, 14 and 15: live stream in the UK
2023 Vuelta a España live streams will be available to view in the UK via GCN+, Eurosport, and Discovery+.
A year's subscription to GCN+, which is viewable on the GCN mobile app as well as via their desktop website, costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 for a year.
Eurosport channels 1 and 2 are available to view on Sky channels 410 and 411 and Discovery+, though, unlike with GCN+, there will be advert breaks.
A subscription to Discovery+, which can also be streamed via mobile or desktop, costs £6.99 per month, or £59.99 for a 12-month pass.
Finally, daily highlights of the race will be available to view every evening for free on ITV4 – online at ITVX plus via channel 26 on Freeview and 119 on Sky.
How to watch Vuelta a España stages 13, 14 and 15: live stream from anywhere on the planet
If you’re abroad during 2023 Vuelta a España you might have a problem accessing your regular streaming service because of geo-blocking restrictions. Thankfully, there’s an easy solution.
If you’re not in the country for the Vuelta a España 2023, you can just download and install a VPN and use a location inside the United Kingdom to watch the broadcast live as if you were back home.
Setting up a VPN is simple – just download, install, open the app and select your location.
Try out Express VPN for its speed, security and simplicity to use. It is also compatible with a range of devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc.), giving you the option to watch wherever you want.
A VPN is a piece of software which offers both online privacy and ability to change your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home while in another country. There are other great options out there, of course, and plenty of free VPNs but our sister site TechRadar recommends the paid-for ExpressVPN, which it consistently rates as the best VPN provider. Express VPN gives you the added benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and three months free with a yearly plan.
Try ExpressVPN for 30 days
ExpressVPN offers online privacy and unblocks your usual streaming services from abroad. It has apps to use on phones, laptops, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox PlayStation, Android and Apple mobiles, and for more many devices.
Best of all, there's a 30-day money back guarantee. So, if it's not for you, then they'll give you your money back without a quibble.
How to watch Vuelta a España stages 13, 14 and 15: live stream for free in Australia
In Australia, national broadcaster SBS will have a Vuelta a España live stream available for free on its SBS On Demand service.
GCN+ will also carry live coverage of the race in Australia. A monthly subscription to GCN+ costs $15.99AUD while a yearly subscription costs $64.99AUD.
How to watch Vuelta a España stages 13, 14 and 15: live stream in the US and Canada
In the USA, you can watch a Vuelta a España stage 13, 14 and 15 live stream via Peacock with some stages also set to be shown on CNBC.
A subscription to Peacock will set you back $5.99 per month of $11.99 for the ad-free Peacock Premium Plus. A yearly subscription to either service comes with a 17% discount.
In Canada, you can watch a Vuelta a España live stream on Flobikes, with a subscription costing $12.50 per month.
Watch Vuelta a España stages 13, 14 and 15: live stream in Europe
RTVE will be airing the race in full – and for free – for viewers in Spain.
GCN+ and Eurosport will provide coverage in various countries around Europe with live streams available in France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain and more. Check their nation-by-nation streaming guide for all the information on Vuelta a España streaming where you are.
Vuelta a España Stages 13, 14 and 15 routes
Stage 13: Formigal - Col du Tourmalet, September 8
The Vuelta hits the mountains yet again on stage 13 for a 134.7 run across four classified climbs, including the HC-rated Aubisque and Tourmalet (18.9km at 7.4%), and first-category Spandelles. This is one of the must-watch stages of the race, so expect the GC battle to explode once more in the high mountains.
Stage 14: Sauveterre-de-Béarn - Larra-Belagua, September 9
There's no time to rest for the GC contenders as more mountains await on stage 14. Two more HC-rated climbs, the Horcére and Larrau fill out the 156.2km stage, which concludes with the 9.5km, 6.3% summit finish of the Pureto de Belagua. Kuss, Evenepoel, Roglič, Vingegaard, Ayuso, Mas, Almeida – it's time to shine!
Stage 15: Pamplona - Lekunberri, September 10
This hilly stage could very well be a day for the breakaway men after two harsh mountain stages, with a third-category climb and two second-category climbs lying on the 158.3km route through the Basque Country. Watch out for stage hunters such as Andreas Kron, Jonathan Caicedo, Filippo Ganna, Romain Bardet, and Juan Pedro López on this terrain.
|Date
|Stage
|Location
|Length
|Terrain
|Timing (CET)
|September 8
|Stage 13
|Formigal - Col du Tourmalet
|134.7km
|Mountain
|13:50 - 17:30
|September 9
|Stage 14
|Sauveterre-de-Bearn - Larra-Belagua
|156.2km
|Mountain
|12:55 - 17:30
|September 10
|Stage 15
|Pamplona - Lekunberri
|158.3km
|Hilly
|13:20 - 17:30
Disclaimer
We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:
1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad
We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services.
Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Founded in 1891, Cycling Weekly and its team of expert journalists brings cyclists in-depth reviews, extensive coverage of both professional and domestic racing, as well as fitness advice and 'brew a cuppa and put your feet up' features. Cycling Weekly serves its audience across a range of platforms, from good old-fashioned print to online journalism, and video.
-
-
Duct tape wins for Ineos mechanics, GRX 12-speed first thoughts and more in this week's tech round up
Low-cost hacks at the Vuelta, a promising ebike conversion kit, snazzy gravel shoes and insights from our Italian adventure
By Luke Friend Published
-
Friday Edit: Unenthralling race or no-race, pick one, says Tour of Britain organiser
Whilst a lot of CW's attention has been on that little Grand Tour in Spain, it's hard not to fight for the smaller race on our doorstep
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan Published
-
Juan Sebastián Molano wins Vuelta a España stage 12 as Kaden Groves suffers mechanical
Australian suffers mechanical in final meters of the stage to Zaragoza
By Vern Pitt Published
-
Jesús Herrada attacks from giant break to win Vuelta a España stage 11
No change at top of general classification on a hot, fast stage in the north of Spain
By Adam Becket Published
-
The inside story of the Vuelta a España's cursed flight: 'It was clear things were not OK'
How a post-stage flight turned disastrously wrong for seven teams and its staff
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
Lennard Kämna completes Grand Tour treble with Vuelta a España stage nine win
German joins club of over 100 riders who have won stages at each of cycling's three-week races
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Trolling, bum bags and modelling aspirations: Juanpe López is showing the Vuelta a España peloton how to have fun
The Spaniard is most definitely living his best life as he tries to force a career into the niche area of supermarket modelling
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
Geoffrey Soupe shocks sprinters to win crash-marred Vuelta a España stage seven
The French veteran scores his first ever win in Europe
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
Kaden Groves holds off Filippo Ganna to win stage five of the Vuelta a España
Australian takes back-to-back victories, as Remco Evenepoel gains six seconds in red jersey battle
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Remco Evenepoel beats Jonas Vingegaard to win Vuelta a España stage three
The defending champion crashed after he crossed the line and cut open his face
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published