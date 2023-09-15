How to watch Vuelta a España stages 19, 20 and 21: Live stream the action

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The 2023 Vuelta Vuelta a España heads into its final weekend with two sprint stages sandwiched either side of the final hilly test of the race. Below, we have all the information you need on how to watch a Vuelta a España stages 19, 20 and 21 live stream.

The final Grand Tour of the year is being screened around the world with viewing options including GCN+ and Eurosport in the UK, and Peacock in the US. Coverage of the Vuelta a España 2023 will also be available free to air on SBS On Demand in Australia and RTVE in Spain, so make sure you know how to watch a Vuelta a España live stream for free with a VPN from anywhere.

US rider Sepp Kuss leads the Vuelta after 18 days of racing, topping a Jumbo-Visma 1-2-3 at the top of the standings after the team dominated the mountainous stages to the Col du Tourmalet and the Altu de L'Angliru.

After several days in the mountains, stage 19 brings a penultimate chance for the sprinters one a flat 177km stage to Íscar before a long and challenging, hill-packed stage to Guadarrama and then the flat finale in Madrid.

Below we explain how to watch a 2023 Vuelta a España stages 19, 20 and 21 live stream so you can follow the race as it gets closer to the finish in Madrid. Scroll down to find out everything you need to know to tune in. You can find out more about the stages at the end of this article and also in our guide to the Vuelta a España 2023 route.

How to watch Vuelta a España stages 19, 20 and 21: live stream in the UK

2023 Vuelta a España live streams will be available to view in the UK via GCN+, Eurosport, and Discovery+.

A year's subscription to GCN+, which is viewable on the GCN mobile app as well as via their desktop website, costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 for a year.

Eurosport channels 1 and 2 are available to view on Sky channels 410 and 411 and Discovery+, though, unlike with GCN+, there will be advert breaks.

A subscription to Discovery+, which can also be streamed via mobile or desktop, costs £6.99 per month, or £59.99 for a 12-month pass.

Finally, daily highlights of the race will be available to view every evening for free on ITV4 – online at ITVX plus via channel 26 on Freeview and 119 on Sky.

How to watch Vuelta a España stages 19, 20 and 21: live stream from anywhere on the planet

If you’re abroad during 2023 Vuelta a España you might have a problem accessing your regular streaming service because of geo-blocking restrictions. Thankfully, there’s an easy solution.

If you’re not in the country for the Vuelta a España 2023, you can just download and install a VPN and use a location inside the United Kingdom to watch the broadcast live as if you were back home.

Setting up a VPN is simple – just download, install, open the app and select your location.

How to watch Vuelta a España stages 19, 20 and 21: live stream for free in Australia

In Australia, national broadcaster SBS will have a Vuelta a España live stream available for free on its SBS On Demand service.

GCN+ will also carry live coverage of the race in Australia. A monthly subscription to GCN+ costs $15.99AUD while a yearly subscription costs $64.99AUD.

How to watch Vuelta a España stages 19, 20 and 21: live stream in the US and Canada

In the USA, you can watch a Vuelta a España stages 19, 20 and 21 live stream via Peacock with some stages also set to be shown on CNBC.

A subscription to Peacock will set you back $5.99 per month of $11.99 for the ad-free Peacock Premium Plus. A yearly subscription to either service comes with a 17% discount.

In Canada, you can watch a Vuelta a España live stream on Flobikes, with a subscription costing $12.50 per month.

Watch Vuelta a España stages 19, 20 and 21: live stream in Europe

RTVE will be airing the race in full – and for free – for viewers in Spain.

GCN+ and Eurosport will provide coverage in various countries around Europe with live streams available in France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain and more. Check their nation-by-nation streaming guide for all the information on Vuelta a España streaming where you are.

Vuelta a España Stages 19, 20 and 21 routes

Stage 19: La Bañeza - Íscar, 177.5km

After several days of mountain stages, Friday's race will bring a penultimate chance for the sprinters on the pan-flat stage to Íscar. Look out for Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) to try and cement his green jersey victory with a third victory of the race.

Stage 20: Manzanares El Real - Guadarrama, 208km

One final sting in the Vuelta's tale comes on the long and hilly day to Guadarrama. Ten classified climbs, all of them third-category, lie on the 208km route, with the 4,000 metres of climbing providing perfect GC ambush and breakaway territory.

Stage 21: Hipódromo de la Zarzuela - Madrid. Paisaje de la Luz, 101.5km

The finale is a straightforward sprint stage featuring 10 laps of a flat circuit in Madrid. Sprinters including Groves, Juan Molano (UAE Team Emirates), and Alberto Dainese (DSM-Firmenich) should star in the closing metres of the race.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Stage Location Length Terrain Timing (CET) September 15 Stage 19 La Baneza - Iscar 177.5km Flat 13:15 - 17:30 September 16 Stage 20 Manzanares el Real - Guadarrama 208km Hilly 11:55 - 17:30 September 17 Stage 21 Hipodromo de la Zarzuela - Madrid 101.5km Flat 17:14 - 19:58

