How to Watch Vuelta a España stages 7, 8 and 9: Live stream the action
Here's how to catch all of the action in the Vuelta a España stages 7, 8 and 9 on TV and online
Vuelta a España stages 7, 8 and 9 bring a mix of terrain as the peloton heads towards the first rest day, with a flat day for the sprinters in Oliva followed up by two GC climbing tests at Xorret de Catí and Collado de la Cruz de Caravaca. Below we have all the information you need on how to watch a Vuelta a España stage 7, 8 and 9 live stream.
The Vuelta is being screened around the world with viewing options including GCN+ and Eurosport in the UK, and Peacock in the US. Coverage of the Vuelta a España 2023 will also be available free to air on SBS On Demand in Australia and RTVE in Spain, so make sure you know how to watch a Vuelta a España live stream for free with a VPN from anywhere.
French rider Lenny Martinez (Groupama-FDJ) leads the Vuelta after six stages, with Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) having ceded the red jersey to the breakaway on the summit finish at the Alto de Javalambre.
The GC battle is finely poised heading to the race's second weekend, with the main favourites – including Jumbo-Visma's Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard – lying within a minute of each other. They'll face off on stages 8 and 9 on Saturday and Sunday while the sprinters such as double stage winner Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) get their chance on Friday's stage 7.
Below we explain how to watch a 2023 Vuelta a España stages 7, 8 and 9 live stream so you can follow the race all the way to Madrid. Scroll down to find out everything you need to know to tune in. You can find out more about the stages at the end of this article and also in our guide to the Vuelta a España 2023 route.
How to watch Vuelta a España stages 7, 8 and 9: live stream in the UK
2023 Vuelta a España live streams will be available to view in the UK via GCN+, Eurosport, and Discovery+.
A year's subscription to GCN+, which is viewable on the GCN mobile app as well as via their desktop website, costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 for a year.
Eurosport channels 1 and 2 are available to view on Sky channels 410 and 411 and Discovery+, though, unlike with GCN+, there will be advert breaks.
A subscription to Discovery+, which can also be streamed via mobile or desktop, costs £6.99 per month, or £59.99 for a 12-month pass.
Finally, daily highlights of the race will be available to view every evening for free on ITV4 – online at ITVX plus via channel 26 on Freeview and 119 on Sky.
How to watch Vuelta a España stages 7, 8 and 9: live stream from anywhere on the planet
If you’re abroad during 2023 Vuelta a España you might have a problem accessing your regular streaming service because of geo-blocking restrictions. Thankfully, there’s an easy solution.
If you’re not in the country for the Vuelta a España 2023, you can just download and install a VPN and use a location inside the United Kingdom to watch the broadcast live as if you were back home.
Setting up a VPN is simple – just download, install, open the app and select your location.
How to watch Vuelta a España stages 7, 8 and 9: live stream for free in Australia
In Australia, national broadcaster SBS will have a Vuelta a España live stream available for free on its SBS On Demand service.
GCN+ will also carry live coverage of the race in Australia. A monthly subscription to GCN+ costs $15.99AUD while a yearly subscription costs $64.99AUD.
How to watch Vuelta a España stages 7, 8 and 9: live stream in the US and Canada
In the USA, you can watch a Vuelta a España stages 7, 8 and 9 live stream via Peacock with some stages also set to be shown on CNBC.
A subscription to Peacock will set you back $5.99 per month of $11.99 for the ad-free Peacock Premium Plus. A yearly subscription to either service comes with a 17% discount.
In Canada, you can watch a Vuelta a España live stream on Flobikes, with a subscription costing $12.50 per month.
Watch Vuelta a España stages 7, 8 and 9: live stream in Europe
RTVE will be airing the race in full – and for free – for viewers in Spain.
GCN+ and Eurosport will provide coverage in various countries around Europe with live streams available in France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain and more. Check their nation-by-nation streaming guide for all the information on Vuelta a España streaming where you are.
Vuelta a España Stages 7, 8 and 9 routes
Stage 7: Utiel to Oliva (Friday, September 1)
After a visit to the mountains, this stage is another chance for the sprinters to shine, being pan-flat for most of the 200.8km. Watch out for Kaden Groves as he attempts to make it three sprint stage wins this Vuelta.
Stage 8: Dénia to Xorret de Catí (Saturday, September 2)
Five classified climbs, including three category 2 climbs and the 3.9km, 11.4% category 1 Xorret de Catí feature on this 165km stage. The day will provide another GC challenge with the steep Xorret de Catí coming inside the final 5km.
Stage 9: Cartagena to Collado de la Cruz de Caravaca (Sunday, September 3)
The final stage before Monday's rest day is another one for the GC men such as Jonas Vingegaard, Remco Evenepoel and Primoz Roglic. The 180km stage concludes with a category 2 climb to the Alto Caravaca de la Cruz – 8.5km at 5.5%.
