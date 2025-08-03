“This victory shows that it was worth it”: Pauline Ferrand-Prévot claims historic Tour de France Femme overall victory

The 33-year-old Frenchwoman only returned from mountain biking to road racing at the start of the season.

&quot;This victory shows that it was worth it.&quot;
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot claimed a historic Tour de France Femme overall victory with a win that marks a monumental day for French cycling.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Alex Lancaster-Lennox's avatar
By
published

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot claimed a historic Tour de France Femme overall victory with a win that marks a monumental day for French cycling.

Ferrand-Prévot rode in sensational fashion to take her second stage win in a row and become the first French overall Tour de France winner since 1989.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1