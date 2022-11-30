Look Trail Grip pedal review - a great option for the adventurous commuter

Today's best Look Trail Grip pedal deals Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $75 (opens in new tab) $56.19 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $71 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $71 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab)

While Look are classically associated with road racing, in recent years they’ve diversified somewhat to offer MTB gear, including a range of flat pedals. I’ve previously tried out the Geo City Grip Vision (opens in new tab) pedals and loved them for urban commuting; Paul Grele also tried the Geo City Flat (opens in new tab) not too long ago.

I was keen to see how the Trail Grip compared, and performed, on a variety of terrains.

Look Trail Grip: construction

The pedal is a result of a collaboration with Vibram (opens in new tab), a company well-known for outdoor footwear soles; Vibram is to hikers’ boots as carbon fibre is to road racers’ shoes. The Vibram Activ Grip inserts use a specially developed vulcanized rubber with composite studs.

(Image credit: Emma Silversides)

The interchangeable insert sits a top a 107mm x 103mm platform and the composite body boasts integrated reflectors at the front and rear.

The pedals spin on a chromoly axle combined with Look’s ‘race-winning bearing and bushing system’ and weigh in at 530g per pair. They are serviceable, with spares available from Look (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Look)

Look Trail Grip: the ride

The Trail Grips have made their way onto three different bikes during the test period: a commuting/utility e-bike, a gravel bike and an MTB. Fitting is easy with an 8mm Allen key; there's no option to use a spanner.

In terms of looks, I’d say the e-bike carried them well. They look a bit clunky on the gravel and mountain bike, and at 265g per pedal they aren’t so light.

We’ve had some horrific conditions for testing and I can confirm that Vibram Trail Grip pad offers a secure platform for urban riding in the worst of weather, including through deep floods; I’ve not suffered one slip while riding around in both trainers and hard soled boots. A decent sized platform of this grippy stuff means that missing the pedal simply doesn’t happen.

The integrated reflectors add to the Trail Grip’s urban appeal.

My experience with the pedals on the trails hasn’t been amazing; they simply don’t compare to a pedal with full pins. Admittedly, they have their pros; they won’t shred your shoes or shins, the Vibram is durable in comparison to nylon alternatives and the bearings run smooth.

However, if you are serious about off-roading – or looking to get serious – Look’s Trail Fusion (opens in new tab) or Roc could be better choices. Ultimately, the Vibram isn’t as robust as an alloy when it comes to handling impacts and pedal strikes. You can see this from the photo below.

(Image credit: Emma Silversides)

They certainly offer better traction than the Geo City Grip pedals that I mentioned, and the flat ones that Paul tested. An adventurous commuter or anyone dipping their toes into off-roading on trails and towpaths will appreciate this.

I’ve also had a spare set of pads to try out. Swapping the supplied black ones for the lime green ones was a piece of cake. The necessary T20 hex key and 8 spare screws are included. It’s a matter of unscrewing two bolts either side of the pedal, pulling the insert out, lining up and screwing in the replacement.