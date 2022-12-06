Ribble Gravel 725 first ride: 'steely exuberance without skittishness'

The latest addition to Ribble’s myriad off-road machines is the all new Gravel 725 range. Boasting triple butted 725 Reynolds tubing, progressive geometry and a multitude of mounting points for adventuring, Ribble has certainly included many features honed by the best gravel bikes (opens in new tab).

In an ever widening riding genre, Ribble’s Gravel 725 is definitely at the less racy end of proceedings - the playful yet stable ride doesn’t make it the fastest bike out there, but it will put a smile on your face out on the trails.

Ribble continues its trend of offering a number of different build options, the full details of which can be found in our Ribble Gravel 725 launch story. Regardless, we’ll go over the main design and spec points here for context.

Ribble already offers its CGR model (Cross, Gravel, Road) in Reynolds 725. It's a jack-of-all-trades bike with a hard character to pin down. With the new Gravel 725, though, things are much clearer. Spec and geometry in particular clearly put this in the adventure space.

Ribble Gravel 725 Pro: frame and components

(Image credit: Joe Baker)

The beating heart of this bike then, the Reynolds triple-butted frameset. The main changes here over the CGR are the dropped seatstays and slackened head angle. The theory of more comfort and stability is backed up in the ride too. Although a rugged looking bike, the Gravel 725 still keeps full internal routing beyond the headset which keeps things neat and tidy. There's also room for three bottle cages on the main triangle, top tube mounts, three fork mounts on each side as well as full capability for rack and mudguards front and rear.

(Image credit: Joe Baker)

On test was the Ribble Gravel 725 Pro (opens in new tab) - with the all singing, all dancing SRAM Rival AXS 1x groupset. which felt great. The precision of electronic shifting, particularly on a bike which is being shaken around and dragged through the mud, is such a welcome change of spec on the Gravel 725. And the 160mm rotors stop on a dime too - both things to be thankful of as Ribble moves into the more off-road-capable end of proceedings.

Ribble uses predominantly in-house Level components for the finishing kit, and it's hard to complain here. The flared bars allow for a comfortable, familiar feel on the hoods whilst still allowing for the extra control in the drops when the going gets rough. Neither bar nor stem had any unwanted flex, making for a confident-feeling front end.

(Image credit: Joe Baker)

Mavic provides the wheelset, in the form of its Allroad 650b. These are shod with Halo GCX tubeless ready tyres. Although not set up out of the box, it's good to have the ability to go tubeless - and lower pressures will definitely be preferable on those Halo tyres especially heading into the UK winter… more on that later.

All in all it’s a very respectable level of kit for the £2,899/$3,555.49 price tag. Particularly at a time of extortionate bike inflation, it's great to see Ribble keeping a bike of this quality under the three grand marker.

The size medium on test tipped the scales at 10.8kg without pedals, which is respectable for such a rugged machine. But it is worth noting that more premium frames such as the All-City Cosmic Stallion will save as much as a kilo on a full build over the Ribble.

Ribble Gravel 725 Pro: the ride

When it comes to gravel riding in Oxfordshire, you really have to go searching for fun surfaces and trails. However, this makes for a very varied checklist of surfaces from smooth gravel and paved concrete all the way down to singletrack, with a bit of everything in between.

Perfect then, to really push the limits of the Ribble Gravel 725, and to scrutinise both strengths and weaknesses. In the limited time I have had with the bike, it has really impressed me.

As mentioned above, the geometry on the 725 is progressive, and really confidence inspiring. Coming from a road race background, it was a much more upright position than usual for me, but especially on longer rides I was grateful for it. Beyond comfort though, on less gnarly fire-road riding I was unsure about the slack angles of the 725.

(Image credit: Joe Baker)

It wasn’t until tested on singletrack that the geometry came into its own. The short chainstays and slack head angle ate up steep. technical descents making it at points feeling closer in character to a rigid MTB than a cyclo-crosser. For me, having the confidence to throw in some technical sections was a real asset.

The Mavic Allroad 650b wheels married up really well to the setup too, again allowing for slightly easier handling thanks to the smaller size. However, the inherent trade-off here is top end speed - and it is noticeable. That said, it’s important to note here that if you sacrifice 2mm of tyre clearance, the 725 will accommodate a 700c wheelset, and by all means we will be experimenting with this further in our long-term review.

Where the build almost literally came unstuck for me, however, was in the tyre choice. In drier weather I had no issues with the Halo GXC tyres. They roll pretty well, and I avoided the morale-crushing hiss of any punctures too, but in the wet I found myself sliding out at really slow speeds especially on smoother surfaces.

For UK winter riding, a more aggressive softer compound is definitely in order, but once again you'll have to stay tuned for the long-term review to see how this changes the ride.

Conclusion

All in all, the Ribble 725 Gravel is unquestionably a dependable platform for gravel riding and bikepacking alike. Ribble has come up with an admirable blend of an exuberant ride quality without the 725 feeling skittish, and more importantly avoiding an unwieldy feeling from a heavier steel frame.

Specification