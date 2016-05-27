Be at the heart of cycling every week with the world’s oldest cycling magazine delivered direct to your door. First published in 1891 CW is still bringing the sport to life and inspiring people to ride with it’s unique mix of great content. Whether it’s making sense of the racing scene with news, analysis and opinion, inspiring your riding with entertaining features and expert fitness advice, or empowering you in your next purchase with our trusted reviews, it’s an essential read each and every Thursday.

From Tour de France winners, to local riders looking to improve, CW brings riders together to tell their stories. We scour the UK to bring you the best routes, cut through the nonsense to give you clear and concise fitness advice and test the kit in order to let you know what’s right for you – from elite rider, to occasional weekend warrior there’s something for everyone.

There’s lots of ways you can stay at the heart of cycling with Cycling Weekly, the easiest way is to take out a subscription. These are available in print and digitally (on iPhone and Android devices). Taking out a subscription through our official online shop Magazines Direct means all postage and delivery costs are included and you can save on the cover price.

If you want to get in touch with the editorial team at CW you can drop us a line at cycling@ti-media.com.

Simon Richardson

CW editor