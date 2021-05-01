500m time trial: 2.57pm-3.19pm

200m flying lap: 8.10pm-8.36pm

25km points race: 9.05pm-9:42pm

Team GB: Laura Trott (women); Mark Cavendish (men)

Sunday 14 August

The Olympic omnium tests cyclists in a variety of disciplines over two days of racing.

Day two kicks off with a time trial – 1km for men, 500m for women – and then there's a 200m flying lap against the clock.

Olympic track cycling: Track sprint | Team sprint | Team pursuit | Keirin | Omnium

The first event is a scratch race, similar to a road race – the riders set off together, all on the track at the same time, and the winner is the one across the line first. Men race over 15km, women over 10km.

Tuesday 16 August

Men's omnium



10km scratch race: 2.59pm-3.17pm

3km individual pursuit: 8.30pm-9.20pm

Elimination race: 10.17pm-10.35pm

1km time trial: 2.21pm-2.48pm

200m flying lap: 8pm-8.24pm

40km points race: 9.23pm-10.15pm

Next up is the individual pursuit (4km for men, 3km for women), with each rider competing once. The leaderboard is based purely on times against the clock.

Olympic schedule (all UK times)

Women's omnium



The omnium culminates in the points race, which can have a huge bearing on the final rankings. Riders win points by being in the top four in the intermediate sprints, or by lapping the field, and these points are simply added onto the totals accrued over the previous two days, so quite large deficits can be overcome.

The third race is the elimination race. The last rider across the line every two laps is eliminated, until only one remains.

15km scratch race: 8.40pm-9.02pm

4km individual pursuit: 9.50pm-10.47pm

Elimination race: 9.42pm-10.00pm

Monday 15 August

Monday 15 August