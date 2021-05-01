Omnium
500m time trial: 2.57pm-3.19pm
200m flying lap: 8.10pm-8.36pm
25km points race: 9.05pm-9:42pm
Team GB: Laura Trott (women); Mark Cavendish (men)
Sunday 14 August
The Olympic omnium tests cyclists in a variety of disciplines over two days of racing.
Day two kicks off with a time trial – 1km for men, 500m for women – and then there's a 200m flying lap against the clock.
The first event is a scratch race, similar to a road race – the riders set off together, all on the track at the same time, and the winner is the one across the line first. Men race over 15km, women over 10km.
Tuesday 16 August
Men's omnium
10km scratch race: 2.59pm-3.17pm
3km individual pursuit: 8.30pm-9.20pm
Elimination race: 10.17pm-10.35pm
1km time trial: 2.21pm-2.48pm
200m flying lap: 8pm-8.24pm
40km points race: 9.23pm-10.15pm
Next up is the individual pursuit (4km for men, 3km for women), with each rider competing once. The leaderboard is based purely on times against the clock.
Olympic schedule (all UK times)
Women's omnium
The omnium culminates in the points race, which can have a huge bearing on the final rankings. Riders win points by being in the top four in the intermediate sprints, or by lapping the field, and these points are simply added onto the totals accrued over the previous two days, so quite large deficits can be overcome.
The third race is the elimination race. The last rider across the line every two laps is eliminated, until only one remains.
15km scratch race: 8.40pm-9.02pm
4km individual pursuit: 9.50pm-10.47pm
Elimination race: 9.42pm-10.00pm
Monday 15 August
