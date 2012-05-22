Graeme Obree: Road Cycling Show video

‘Flying Scotsman’ Graeme Obree gave a presentation at this year’s Road Cycling Show, where he talked about his ultimately successful attempt to break the world Hour record.

Obree’s talk gives a fascinating and unique insight into the preparation, mindset and pitfalls in making an attempt to break a world cycling record.

The inaugural Road Cycling Show was hosted at Sandown Park, Esher, Surrey over the weekend of April 21-22 2012.

The show will return for 2013, but for now enjoy the highlights from the 2012 edition…

Click on the ‘play’ button in the video window below to watch Graeme Obree’s presentation

