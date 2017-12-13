Which bike is the fastest? Scott, Merida, Bianchi or Specialized?

It is normal practice for a bike manufacturer to claim its bike is the fastest out there. Naturally, they all can’t be the fastest, so here at Cycling Weekly we have teamed up with Wattshop to perform our own aero testing, in a bid to see which bike out there is the fastest.

We must stress that this test is completely independent and no bike manufacturer has paid t0 be included. This is the second time we have performed this experiment – the first time round we tested the Specialized S-Works Venge Vias, Trek Madone, Canyon Aeroad, Cervelo S5 and Giant Propel.

For our second instalment we have managed to get hold of the Bianchi Oltre XR4, Scott Foil and Merida Scultura. Once again, we included the S-Works Venge Vias, to act as a control and to give context relative to the previous experiment.

A few people commented last time about the inclusion of water bottles. We agreed and figured that there are not many occasions when you will ride without a bottle, so all of our runs were done with a water bottle this time. To see the details of the experiment and which bike was the fastest, you can watch the video.

Let us know in the comments which bike you would most like to see tested in the future and we will do our best to included the most popular requests.

