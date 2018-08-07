Watch: What are the key features to look for when buying your next bike?

In partnership with Canyon, Cannondale and Cube

The £1000 – £2000 price point is the sweet spot for those looking to upgrade their bike or take their riding to the next level. At this level, the bike’s weight starts dropping, the technical nature of the frame advances and the components improve.

However, with those changes comes confusion, especially about where you’re money is going or what parts you should prioritise. To help you navigate this complicated price point we’ve put together this handy video of our top tips.

Frame technology

The great thing about the £1000 – £2000 price tag is that you can buy either a carbon or aluminium road bike, and both materials have great benefits. Aluminium is usually slightly better value and offers a great compromise between weight, stiffness and comfort. Meanwhile, carbon is stiff, light and quite performance orientated.

The same distinctions apply to forks and it’s likely that your bike will either come with a full carbon fork or a carbon/aluminium mix. As you might expect, a full carbon fork tends to be more expensive, whereas mixing it with aluminium can help keep the price down.

Gears and Gearing

The chances are your potential bike will come with a Shimano 105 groupset, which is a superb groupset. However, there’s a more important question that relates to gear sizing.

A lot of bikes at this price point are likely to come with a compact chainset (50/34) and probably an 11-30 cassette. Potentially, at the higher end of the price point you might find a 52/36 chainset, which is a little tougher to push and can make climbing harder.

Wheels and tyres

At this price point aluminium bicycle wheels rule the roost, and it’s very unlikely you’ll find a carbon fibre set of hoops. Instead, the bigger question is whether it’s a disc brake wheel or rim brake wheel.

Disc brake wheels tend to be a touch stronger due to the lack of a brake track and have the added benefit that the rim won’t get worn out, especially if you ride throughout the winter months.

Of the bikes on display here, the Cannondale has slimmer 25mm tyres whereas the Canyon and Cube have wider 28mm tyres.

Weight

Anywhere below or around 10kg is the ball park for bikes at this price point, with the more expensive models weighing a little bit less.