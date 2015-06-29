Geraint Thomas: Where it all began

This video was originally published in 2015

Born in Birchgrove, Cardiff Geraint Thomas MBE started cycling at the age of 10 with the Maindy Flyers track club. He takes us on a tour of his local haunts, having selected four locations that mean the most to him.

To discover where it all began for the Team Sky pro, Cycling Weekly heads from the lane where he learnt to ride a bike at the back of his parents’ house to the track at Maindy where he switched from swimming to cycling. His father Howell talks about the early days and we find out what makes the Welshman tick.

With two Olympic gold medals, an MBE, and a golden post box to his name, Thomas is a world class act on the boards. But his break through performances on the road, including Junior Paris-Roubaix and his Tour debut in 2007, when he was the youngest rider in the field, made him stand out early on in his career as a talented all-rounder in multi-disciplines. His come back from a ruptured spleen further defined Thomas as a resilient asset to the big teams.

From joining Barloworld in 2007, and his first full year as a pro, to his move to Team Sky in 2010 where he’s stayed since, Thomas tells us about his journey as a professional.