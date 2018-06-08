Watch: Critérium du Dauphiné 2018 stage five highlights

Friday’s stage of the 2018 Critérium du Dauphiné runs from Grenoble to Valmorel and comprises 130km with a hors categorie final climb measuring 12.7 kilometres and with an average gradient of seven per cent.

The stage should provide another opportunity for the climbers and general classification riders to come to the fore, with the battle for the coveted yellow jersey of overall race leader still relatively open.

Team Sky’s Gianni Moscon holds the race lead going into the stage. The Italian sits six seconds ahead of team-mate and former race leader Michal Kwiatkowski overall, with Geraint Thomas giving Sky a clean sweep of the top three, also at six seconds.

Stage four winner Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) is the Sky trio’s closest challenger, sitting in fourth place overall at 48 seconds.

Just two stages remain in the 2018 Critérium du Dauphiné: Saturday’s penultimate stage from Frontenex to La Rosière Espace San Bernardo and Sunday’s finale from Moûtiers to Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc.

Both days feature a final climb to the finish line, giving plenty of opportunity for the general classification lead to change hands.