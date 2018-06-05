Watch: Critérium du Dauphiné 2018 stage two highlights

The 2018 Critérium du Dauphiné continues on Tuesday, June 5, with stage two from Montbrison to Belleville en Beaujolais covering 181 kilometres.

A hilly day awaits the riders in the prestigious French WorldTour stage race, with five classified climbs and what promises to be a fast and frantic downhill finale.

It’s a day that could equally suit a daring late attack, or a sprint from a larger group of riders that have managed to survive the day’s menu of climbs.

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) goes into the stage as overall race leader having claimed the coveted yellow jersey after winning the opening prologue time trial on Sunday.

The Pole leads stage one winner Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) by just two seconds overall, so another good finish by Impey could see him move to the top of the general classification.

On Wednesday, the riders face a flat and fast 35-kilometre team time trial with the potential for the general classification to be considerably shaken up before the race hits the mountains on Thursday.

The 2018 Critérium du Dauphiné concludes on Sunday, June 10, in Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc.