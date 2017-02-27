Watch: Cavendish and Ewan in final rain-lashed sprint battle at the Abu Dhabi Tour (video)

The Abu Dhabi Tour concluded on Sunday with an unexpected downpour of rain, as the riders tackled the final stage around the Yas Marina Formula One circuit under floodlights.

Testing conditions were matched to a dizzying 25 laps of the circuit to provide a gruelling finale to the four-day race in the Middle East.

Having celebrated too early on stage two of the race won by Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors), young Australian sensation Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) made no such mistake this time around.

He out-paced stage one winner and former race leader Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) to take the victory, with Briton Cavendish coming away from the race with the points classification jersey.

Rui Costa finished safely in the peloton to take the overall victory. The Portuguese rider had won the key climbing stage three to Jebel Hafeet to take the race lead ahead of the likes of Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Alberto Contador (Trek-Segadredo) and Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida).

Costa completed the race four seconds ahead of Russian Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) with Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) in third at 16 seconds.