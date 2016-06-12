Watch: Highlights of the Critérium du Dauphiné stage seven

Chris Froome (Team Sky) sealed his third Critérium du Dauphiné title in four years by finishing safely in the group of general classification favourites on stage seven.

But the day arguably belonged to Steve Cummings (Dimension Data), who attacked on his own from the breakaway with over 40km to go to the finish in Superdévoluy and stayed away to the finish.

It was Cummings’s third WorldTour stage win of the season, all of which have come in quite sensational fashion. The Wirral rider crossed the line four minutes ahead of Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale) who moved up onto the podium, as did third place Dan Martin (Etixx-Quick Step).

For Froome, the win will give him confidence to defend his Tour de France title in July, with many of his main rivals also racing the Dauphiné. While none of the GC riders were at peak fitness, the ease with which Froome neutralised attacks from the likes of Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) is a good omen.

The Tour begins in Mont-Saint-Michel on July 2.