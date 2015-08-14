Scott Addict 30 (video)

Frame

The Scott Addict 30 features the Addict HMF frame and IMP Superlight fork, with a claimed weight of 860g and 360g respectively. This sits below the svelte team issue frame that reportedly weighs 790g and 300g for frame and fork, the slight increase in weight resulting in a considerable price saving.

The paint job is good and the gloss finish is considerably more conducive to staying clean than the matte found on many other bikes at the price point. Geometry is quite aggressive, so would better suit those comfortable getting low, as it has a lower stack than the similarly-priced bikes such as the BMC Teammachine SLR02 and Focus Cayo 4.0.

Specification

Shifters and derailleurs on the Scott Addict 30 are Shimano 105 11-speed, but the chainset and brakes are unbranded Shimano. Marks are awarded for the inclusion of a long cage rear derailleur which offers excellent versatility should you wish to put a 32t or 34t cassette on to ride something like Rosedale Chimney or Hardknott Pass.

The Scott Addict 30 features Shimano RS11 wheels and also comes equipped with Continental Grand Sport Race tyres, which give good puncture protection.

The saddle, bars and stem are all proprietary Scott and are of good quality. Weighed on the Cycling Weekly scales, the Scott was slightly heavier than the claimed 7.76kg, but at 8.1kg it is hardly a heavyweight for its two grand price point.

Ride

The first thing we noticed when riding was the brakes. Compared with the 105 caliper, the unbranded calipers on this bike felt substantially less powerful and really let the side down when descending at speed.

The Scott Syncros saddle felt less forgiving than some of the others — although it was still a comfortable ride, thanks in part to the frame and fork doing an excellent job of absorbing Surrey’s road surfaces.

Where the Addict shines is in the power transfer through the frame. Scott claims that the bottom bracket is the widest on the market and that contributes to stiffness and efficiency. We agree. Scott has done an excellent job in getting the balance of comfort and aggression right.

Value

Considering that you do not get a complete 105 groupset we are marking this bike down on value. For £1,999 we want to see better brakes and as is the case with many other bikes in this price point, better wheels. That said Scott’s frame warranty is five years, a pretty good deal in our books.

For more details visit the Scott website.