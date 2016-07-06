Watch: Marcel Kittel collapses after Tour de France stage win (video)

Marcel Kittel collapsed with exhaustion after his winning effort on stage four of the Tour de France on Tuesday.

The German sprinter took the stage victory in a photo finish with Frenchman Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie). It was calculated using the finish-line photo that Kittel won by just 28mm.

As soon as Kittel slowed down after making his way through the photographers and team helpers, he collapses to the floor (at around 2-50 in the video), falling sideways after the effort on the uphill drag to the line.

He then takes a moment to catch his breath and let the victory sink in.

Then it’s on to congratulating his Etixx-QuickStep team-mates for a job well done.

It’s Kittel’s first stage win in the 2016 Tour, with sprint rival Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) having claimed stages one and three, and race leader Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) victorious on stage two.

Earlier in the video, you can spot Kittel positioning himself in readiness for the sprint, at one point giving an IAM Cycling rider a nudge to keep them on track.

After four days of sprints, it’s time for the climbers to show their hand on stage five.

The route from Limoges to Le Lioran covers 216km and includes six categorised climbs.