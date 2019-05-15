Cycling Weekly 16 2019

Cycling Weekly magazine May 16 2019 issue, on sale from Thursday priced £3.25

Letter from the editor

If you’ve ever wondered where the next generation of British Grand Tour riders is coming from, look no further than this year’s Giro d’Italia. While no one is ready to write off Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas — they both have a good few years ahead of them — there was the danger of a vacuum opening up behind what is undoubtedly Britain’s golden generation that includes Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish.

Now we’re getting a glimpse of what’s to come. Led by the Yates brothers, who, at the grand old age of 26 are the old hands, the next generation add an extra dimension to this year’s Giro.

They got off to a great start as well, with Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos) finishing seventh in the prologue, and Hugh Carthy (EF Education First) and James Knox (Deceuninck-Quick Step) in 16th and 22nd respectively.

Along with Dimension Data’s Scott Davies, Knox is riding his first Grand Tour following a solid spring campaign. Both are still only 23.

This week we’ve got Geoghegan Hart’s second Giro column, and he talks us through a huge week of training as he built towards the race. Turn to page 52 to see what a big week looks like. There’s a few surprises in there too.

Simon Richardson,

Cycling Weekly magazine editor

In this week’s mag:

News: Young Brits take on the Giro

News: Stewart and Durrell double up in Lincoln

Feature: In search of the hardest 100km in Britain

Tech: The new Pinarello Dogma F12

Tech: £1k bike test

Feature: The 6 people who will transform your riding



Fitness: A week in training with Tao Geoghegan Hart

Dr Hutch

