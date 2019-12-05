Cycling Weekly December 05 2019

Get your copy from the local newsagent or subscribe here

Letter from the editor

Once again it’s that time of the season when we list our riders of the year. The riders who impressed us in 2019 with their results and thrilled us with their performances. Only this year there was a difference — you chose most of them.

When we put the top three of all but two of the rider categories to the vote, you voted in your thousands and I think your choices were spot on. Even in the categories where there were three equally strong contenders, you chose fitting winners. And they do each receive an award.

Many of them were at our awards event in London last week, while others will have to wait for their trophies as they were away on training camps or racing.

We also recognised the achievements of the most important people in UK cycling — the clubs and volunteers.

Dot Tilbury from the Isle of Man was given the Local Hero award. Dot has been getting kids on bikes for over 20 years. One of those kids was Pete Kennaugh, and he was on stage to present her with the trophy. Kennaugh explained how he had recently taken his son along to one of the kids’ sessions on his balance bike, and so it continues.

And this year Poole Wheelers took over from Otley CC as our club of the year. This issue is dedicated to all the award winners. I hope you agree they’re all fitting recipients.

Simon Richardson,

Cycling Weekly magazine editor

