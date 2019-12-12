Cycling Weekly December 12 2019

Get your copy from the local newsagent or subscribe here

Letter from the editor

After another year of product tests, bike launches and trade shows we’ve once again compiled our Editor’s Choice list of the best road cycling kit we’ve ridden in the past 12 months.

There were a lot of products to cram in to our pages so we’ve condensed down the original reviews (full versions are available on our website) after first looking back over the year and deciding exactly what was good enough to get our approval.

The product that took me by surprise this year was an adventure bike. I tested a Boardman in Spring after initially being skeptical about this genre. But like several of my colleagues it took just a couple of rides to get excited by the potential of where it could take me next.

These are do it all bikes that ride well on and off road and can be put to a variety of uses from long rides to cross racing, and winter training to commuting (ideal for all those people who for some reason buy race bikes just to commute on – always a puzzle, especially to Dutch people). Switch the tyres around and the possibilities are near endless.

Its simplicity was also a joy with a single chainring and disc brakes cutting down on maintenance.

Check out the rest of the products we chose from page 28 onwards.

And this year Poole Wheelers took over from Otley CC as our club of the year. This issue is dedicated to all the award winners. I hope you agree they’re all fitting recipients.

Simon Richardson,

Cycling Weekly magazine editor

In this week’s mag:

News Rohan Dennis signs for Ineos

News Ineos to let Hayter target Olympics

News Bahrain-McLaren unveil Le Col kit

News Drake cleans up in boggy Burnley

Recover with NormaTec

Feature The problem with sprinting

Editor’s Choice: the products of 2019

Fitness Pick a new trick this winter!

A festive From the archive

Dr Hutch has been dreaming about buying a yacht

Cycling Weekly magazine December 12 2019 issue, on sale from Thursday priced £3.25

Get your magazine today

Cycling Weekly – At the heart of cycling since 1891